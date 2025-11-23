Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after buying an additional 11,156,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $620,415,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $238,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 345.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,500,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,273 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.87.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $128.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $3,524,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,310.98. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $6,590,411.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,596.60. This trade represents a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $15,148,441 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

