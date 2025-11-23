Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,417,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,221,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

