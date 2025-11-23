Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,765 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,621,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,007 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

