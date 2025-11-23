Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Titleist Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 185.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

