Titleist Asset Management LLC Sells 4,738 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Titleist Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of DELL opened at $122.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.65. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $168.08. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director William D. Green sold 42,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,837,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,040. This trade represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,617 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $1,003,335.71. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.