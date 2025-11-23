iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Acquired by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,974,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72,284.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,437,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,701,000 after buying an additional 2,434,556 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 8.6%

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $191.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.84.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

