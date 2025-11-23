Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Titleist Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 14th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,903. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of WMT opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $839.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.90. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.