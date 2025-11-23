Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Position Increased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.1% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 86.8% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.4%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $190.53 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $202.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.12.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%.The business had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

About Marathon Petroleum



Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

