Titleist Asset Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 121.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of FedEx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.13.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $269.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.