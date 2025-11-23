Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Has $828,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,786,713 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 78,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,386,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,824,769,000 after purchasing an additional 95,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 17,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $340.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

