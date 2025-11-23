Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Holdings Lifted by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.6% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of RSP stock opened at $185.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $192.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.