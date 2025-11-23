Prudential Financial Inc. Has $156.80 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 976,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293,601 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $156,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 47.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $159.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.95 and a 200-day moving average of $157.98. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $180.54.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $3,276,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,549.62. This trade represents a 31.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Wall Street Zen cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.31.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

