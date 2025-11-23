Waterloo Capital L.P. Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,321 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.16 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average of $105.12.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

