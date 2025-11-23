Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 334.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.