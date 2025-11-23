Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases 1,935 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,233,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,556,777,000 after purchasing an additional 296,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,012,534,000 after acquiring an additional 493,960 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,035,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,475,000 after purchasing an additional 739,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,177,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,245,000 after purchasing an additional 84,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $191.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.58. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.70 and a twelve month high of $197.55.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total value of $1,488,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,745.50. This represents a 51.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $270,316.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,214.40. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,118 shares of company stock worth $7,127,684. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.