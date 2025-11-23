Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Copart worth $136,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,863,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $1,822,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of CPRT opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

