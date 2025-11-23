Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 589.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,526 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,105,396,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,272,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,467.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,152,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $824,934,000 after buying an additional 8,568,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Argus began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $91.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.