TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 787.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 22.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 524,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,681,000 after acquiring an additional 97,467 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 282,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after buying an additional 34,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $146.73 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $184.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

