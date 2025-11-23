Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,055,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Exelon worth $132,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,637,000 after purchasing an additional 100,406 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $47,789,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 24.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,944,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,669,000 after acquiring an additional 724,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.51.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

