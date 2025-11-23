Waterloo Capital L.P. Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,514,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,171,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,069,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,021,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $975.61.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $801.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $915.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $845.49. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

