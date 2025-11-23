Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after buying an additional 13,731,993 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,510,000 after acquiring an additional 491,439 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $408,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,119.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crcm LP raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $47.97 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

