Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

