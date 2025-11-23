11,669 Shares in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 156,702 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 28.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 568,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,535,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $277.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $308.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.10.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total value of $4,266,179.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,479,447.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

