Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 407 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 435.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 275,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,320,000 after purchasing an additional 224,302 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 772,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,195,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $267.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $286.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 price objective on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $315.00 price target on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.14.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $5,676,256.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $18,989,868.04. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

