Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) and Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Critical Contrast

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Free Report) and Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evercel and Eltek”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Evercel alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eltek $49.31 million 1.10 $4.22 million $0.17 47.35

Analyst Ratings

Eltek has higher revenue and earnings than Evercel.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Evercel and Eltek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 0.00 Eltek 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Evercel has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Eltek shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.0% of Eltek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and Eltek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A Eltek 6.26% 7.40% 5.08%

Summary

Eltek beats Evercel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evercel

(Get Free Report)

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Eltek

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards. It primarily serves medical technology, defense and aerospace, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment industries, as well as contract electronic manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. Eltek Ltd. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nistec Golan Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Evercel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evercel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.