Forum Private Client Group LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Forum Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2,313.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 138,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 133,159 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.6% in the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 1.4% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 463,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $57.69 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Several research firms have commented on KR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus set a $85.00 target price on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

