Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.3% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,058.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,066.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $855.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $787.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,027.95.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

