Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.75. Selectis Health shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Selectis Health Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter.

Selectis Health Company Profile

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

