Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $2.00. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 215,043 shares.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 227.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

