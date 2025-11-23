Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $1.61. Dare Bioscience shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 87,831 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dare Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Dare Bioscience Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dare Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dare Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DARE. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in Dare Bioscience by 17.8% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 193,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dare Bioscience by 810.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dare Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Further Reading

