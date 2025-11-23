Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pedevco Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.5120. Pedevco shares last traded at $0.5142, with a volume of 50,229 shares traded.

Pedevco Stock Up 0.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.20.

About Pedevco

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

