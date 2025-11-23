Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.94 and traded as low as GBX 98.55. Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 101, with a volume of 3,141,236 shares.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.91.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

