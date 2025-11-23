Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) vs. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Head to Head Survey

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) and Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitation Home has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Invitation Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 24.70% 5.90% 3.46% Invitation Home 21.70% 6.03% 3.14%

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Invitation Home pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invitation Home pays out 122.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Invitation Home has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

91.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Invitation Home shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Invitation Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Invitation Home”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.73 billion 6.95 $412.43 million $1.18 27.45 Invitation Home $2.62 billion 6.60 $453.92 million $0.95 29.67

Invitation Home has higher revenue and earnings than American Homes 4 Rent. American Homes 4 Rent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitation Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent and Invitation Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 7 8 0 2.53 Invitation Home 0 9 9 0 2.50

American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus target price of $38.57, suggesting a potential upside of 19.07%. Invitation Home has a consensus target price of $35.09, suggesting a potential upside of 24.47%. Given Invitation Home’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invitation Home is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Summary

Invitation Home beats American Homes 4 Rent on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

