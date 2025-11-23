iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 88.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,618 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,048,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 289.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 36,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $118.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.82. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

