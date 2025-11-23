Vestor Capital LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 169.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 174,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,488,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.10. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.96 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,872 shares of company stock valued at $15,058,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.51.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.