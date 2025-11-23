Titleist Asset Management LLC Takes $4 Million Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 282,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in Rocket Companies by 2,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 251.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on Rocket Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,020,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,045,422.80. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 92.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 7.9%

Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 218.15 and a beta of 2.21. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.