Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,375 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,658 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,012 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,657,000 after acquiring an additional 931,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,336,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,967,000 after purchasing an additional 772,465 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.85.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.58 and a 200 day moving average of $129.65. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

