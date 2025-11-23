Titleist Asset Management LLC Buys 13,740 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 788,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 481,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 991,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,815,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,572 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average is $79.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.2974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

