Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $225.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.11. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 75,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $17,738,026.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,342,310.98. This represents a 42.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $457,608.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,394.96. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

