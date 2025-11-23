Titleist Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

