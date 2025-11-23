Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 65,832 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2,239.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65,832 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 113.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

