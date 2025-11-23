Soundwatch Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $590.07 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $607.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

