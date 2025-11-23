Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 170,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,392.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 919,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,326,000 after buying an additional 892,914 shares during the last quarter. Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,037,000. Finally, Seneschal Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seneschal Advisors LLC now owns 79,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.