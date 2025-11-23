Vestor Capital LLC Has $6.44 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 78.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,042 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,911,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 114,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 92.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,063,000 after acquiring an additional 807,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7%

Cardinal Health stock opened at $209.27 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $210.32. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.17.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

