Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Shares Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 613.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,247,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,899,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after buying an additional 972,175 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,902,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,882,000 after buying an additional 265,823 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,737,000 after buying an additional 492,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,238,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,908,000 after acquiring an additional 102,371 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

