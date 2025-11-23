Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 11,274 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1,710.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,787,000 after buying an additional 32,036,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,281,871,000 after buying an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,681,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,871,000 after buying an additional 81,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,518,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,176,000 after buying an additional 253,088 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWD opened at $203.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.73 and a 200-day moving average of $197.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

