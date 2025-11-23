Titleist Asset Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Titleist Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 221.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI opened at $1,951.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,222.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,363.37.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,854.71.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

