Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $35.05 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,293 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 2.8% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $130.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

NYSE:WMT opened at $105.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 137,888 shares of company stock worth $14,241,903 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

