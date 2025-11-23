Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,567 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $167,205.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 642,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,937,193.04. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 137,888 shares of company stock worth $14,241,903 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90. The company has a market cap of $839.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

