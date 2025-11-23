The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $197,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,053,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $897,185,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $408,780,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,429.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 485,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,524,000 after purchasing an additional 466,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,993 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $774.74 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $841.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $786.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $718.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $232.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $786.00.

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

